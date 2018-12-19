Twitter Inc (TWTR) Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth $326,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 73.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $118,445,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at $569,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $19,675,859.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,536,966 shares in the company, valued at $44,326,099.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,029,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744,843 shares of company stock valued at $243,002,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

NYSE TWTR opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Twitter Inc (TWTR) Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/twitter-inc-twtr-holdings-boosted-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.