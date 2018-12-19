UGAIN Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (GAIN)

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, UGAIN has traded flat against the dollar. One UGAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.02254883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00146843 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00185756 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026817 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026973 BTC.

UGAIN Profile

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain.

Buying and Selling UGAIN

UGAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.