UGI Corp (UGI) Stake Raised by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other UGI news, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $171,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 9,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $525,600.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,279 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,941. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
UGI stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.
UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
