Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx is encouraged by the growing demand for Crysvita from both children and adults with X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) inthe United States. During the third quarter, Mepsevii received European approval under exceptional circumstances for the treatment of non-neurological manifestations of MPS VII. In 2019, the company expects to file for potential approval of its third therapy, UX007 in fatty acid oxidation disorders. Ultragenyx continues to advance its two gene therapy clinical programs —DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia and DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency—with additional data expected around the end of 2018 and in 2019 respectively. However, the company plans to discontinue the study, evaluating UX007 in patients with Glut1 DS, as it did not achieve its primary endpoint, which is a setback for the company. Shares of the company has outperformed the industry, year to date.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RARE. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.17.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.36. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $298,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 992,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

