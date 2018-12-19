Under Armour Inc (UAA) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Thursday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

NYSE:UAA opened at $18.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.43. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,886,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,763,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Under Armour by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284,810 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 853,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Under Armour by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.