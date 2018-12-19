Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Stake Boosted by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,510,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the quarter. Unifi comprises 1.2% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Unifi worth $42,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 156.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 57.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact acquired 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,623,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 310,322 shares of company stock worth $8,312,133 over the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UFI opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.88. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $181.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.90 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

