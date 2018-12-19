Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Lifted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $73,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14,067.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,083,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,302.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,801,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $781,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,457,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,860 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $782,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,922,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Shares of UNP opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

