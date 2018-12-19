United Bankshares (UBSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.87

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 43797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Several research firms have commented on UBSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.56 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.09%. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Bankshares by 985.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in United Bankshares by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Bankshares by 923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

