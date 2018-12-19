United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 118,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 53,232 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCFC stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.48. United Community Financial has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.80%. Analysts predict that United Community Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

