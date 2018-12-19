United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of United Fire Group worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFCS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 2,831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noyce sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UFCS. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of UFCS opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

