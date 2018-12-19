United Natural Foods (UNFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.35

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 109184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Buckingham Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

The firm has a market cap of $555.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $112,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at $205,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Griffin bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $231,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,346.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,129,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,578,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,673,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,139,000 after acquiring an additional 396,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after acquiring an additional 53,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

