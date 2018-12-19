United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,111 Shares of AerCap Holdings (AER)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE AER opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

