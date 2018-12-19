United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in SCANA Co. (SCG)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SCANA were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SCANA by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in SCANA by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 477,765 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in SCANA during the third quarter worth $2,330,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SCANA by 307.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 462,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 348,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SCANA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of SCANA from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Williams Capital raised shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SCANA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

NYSE:SCG opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. SCANA Co. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

