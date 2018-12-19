United Technologies (UTX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $145.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Technologies traded as low as $115.04 and last traded at $115.31, with a volume of 4762905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.80.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on United Technologies from $167.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $147.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,687,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,667,179,000 after purchasing an additional 347,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,833,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,751,597,000 after acquiring an additional 372,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,431,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,738,025,000 after acquiring an additional 649,983 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

About United Technologies (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

