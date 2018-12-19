UralsCoin (URALS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.00

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One UralsCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $11,545.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UralsCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.02706347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.03553349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00787680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.01239654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00118703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.01519285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00347338 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00025536 BTC.

About UralsCoin

UralsCoin (URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 10,162,046 coins. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

