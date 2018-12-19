Uranium Energy (UEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 856,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 553,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,834,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,036 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

