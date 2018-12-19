Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 933,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $38,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,925,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,527 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/urban-outfitters-inc-urbn-shares-bought-by-disciplined-growth-investors-inc-mn.html.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.