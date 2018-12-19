Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) insider Robin Butler sold 90,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £239,912.45 ($313,488.11).

Urban&Civic stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.49) on Wednesday. Urban&Civic PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

Get Urban&Civic alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This is a boost from Urban&Civic’s previous dividend of $1.30.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban&Civic in a report on Friday, September 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Urban&Civic PLC (UANC) Insider Robin Butler Sells 90,533 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/urbancivic-plc-uanc-insider-robin-butler-sells-90533-shares.html.

Urban&Civic Company Profile

Urban&Civic plc invests in and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. It develops brownfield areas of land for mixed-use housing led projects; bespoke employment, retail, residential, and leisure projects; city center and commercial regional projects; and smaller-scale consented and de-risked residential sites.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban&Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban&Civic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.