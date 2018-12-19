US Concrete Inc (USCR) Director Theodore P. Rossi Purchases 40,000 Shares

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,354. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. US Concrete Inc has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $567.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.42). US Concrete had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $404.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,908,000 after purchasing an additional 297,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 73,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 965,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 965,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter.

USCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “US Concrete Inc (USCR) Director Theodore P. Rossi Purchases 40,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/us-concrete-inc-uscr-director-theodore-p-rossi-purchases-40000-shares.html.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.