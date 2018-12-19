US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,098,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.19% of US Foods worth $280,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in US Foods by 22.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 436,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 79,404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,903,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 620.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 293.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,881,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,089 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $100,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $100,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USFD stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

