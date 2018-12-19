Vaccinex (VCNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Vaccinex in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vaccinex in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vaccinex in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 1,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

