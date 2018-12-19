Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Holdings Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,883.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Larusso sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $28,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $245.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/valley-national-bancorp-vly-holdings-raised-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.