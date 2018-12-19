ValuEngine Downgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.