ValuEngine Lowers Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) to Sell

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

CDTX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,471. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.82. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 88.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 69,998 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 90.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 153,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 53,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 99,627 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 104.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99,927 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

