VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,451,574 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 11,076,993 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,863,111 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

