Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $549,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 430,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 4,735,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 93,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

