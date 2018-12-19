Vanguard Group Inc Buys 34,911 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,770,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 10.50% of ANSYS worth $1,637,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.15. 92,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

