Vanguard Group Inc Has $1.51 Billion Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 11.90% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $1,509,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,578. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $174,671.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Group Inc Has $1.51 Billion Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/vanguard-group-inc-has-1-51-billion-stake-in-expeditors-international-of-washington-expd.html.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.