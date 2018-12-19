Vanguard Group Inc Has $1.54 Billion Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 7.72% of International Paper worth $1,536,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,382. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

