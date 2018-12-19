Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,395.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of VT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,591. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

