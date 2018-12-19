VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,234 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,400,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,014,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,487,000 after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,759 shares during the period.

Shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G stock opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 1-year low of $1,825.50 and a 1-year high of $2,204.40.

