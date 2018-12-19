Verify Price Up 28% Over Last 7 Days (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Verify has a total market capitalization of $404,407.00 and $1,244.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verify token can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, YoBit, Radar Relay and IDEX. During the last seven days, Verify has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.02409823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00149019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00184862 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026506 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Verify Profile

Verify was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verify is token.verify.as. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

