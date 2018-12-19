Verint Systems (VRNT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. Verint Systems also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $49.50) on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $307.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $92,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,171.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

