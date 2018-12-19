Veritable L.P. Acquires New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 516.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.91 per share, with a total value of $391,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,472,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,439,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $194,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 483,798 shares of company stock valued at $66,557,615 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

