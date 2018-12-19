Veritable L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,657 Hyatt Hotels Co. (H)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% during the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 271,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $2,496,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,049.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 126,453 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $541,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Featherman Trust sold 72,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $5,000,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,828 shares of company stock worth $20,902,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of H opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.29. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

