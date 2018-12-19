Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 18,132 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.83). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. HSBC set a $35.00 price target on Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

