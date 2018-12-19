Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 6,089 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,197 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 853.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,086,000 after purchasing an additional 802,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,477,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 730,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,664,000 after purchasing an additional 217,059 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

