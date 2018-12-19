Verizon Communications (VZ) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 1.88

Press coverage about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Verizon Communications’ ranking:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

VZ opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

