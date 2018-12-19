Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 50,830 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,830 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.4055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/vestor-capital-llc-acquires-50830-shares-of-ishares-msci-japan-etf-ewj.html.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.