Vestor Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,014,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,028,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,745 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 47.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,465,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,205,000 after purchasing an additional 319,488 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,006,000 after acquiring an additional 97,339 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $282.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $277.20 and a 12 month high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/vestor-capital-llc-buys-new-stake-in-lockheed-martin-co-lmt.html.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.