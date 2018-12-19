Viacom (VIAB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

VIAB has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie raised shares of Viacom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viacom in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. Viacom has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Viacom’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,147,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom in the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,979,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 73,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3,275.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

