VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1209 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 75,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,312. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

