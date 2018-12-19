Victrex plc (VCT) Insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper Purchases 6 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.83) per share, for a total transaction of £132.36 ($172.95).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,234 ($29.19) on Wednesday. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,826 ($23.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,772 ($36.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a GBX 128.82 ($1.68) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victrex to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a report on Friday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price (up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.12)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,626.82 ($34.32).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

