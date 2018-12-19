Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIX. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.78.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $619.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 153.99%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

