Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,242 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTMX. ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.43. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,526 shares of company stock valued at $243,270. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

