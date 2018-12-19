Viewray Inc (VRAY) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 5,511.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viewray were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Viewray Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $602.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viewray news, COO Shahriar Matin acquired 25,000 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $161,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 60,000 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $388,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

