Vijay Mhetar Acquires 8,000 Shares of Kraton Corp (KRA) Stock

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) SVP Vijay Mhetar acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.13 per share, for a total transaction of $185,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,650.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kraton stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. Kraton Corp has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $711.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.19). Kraton had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $523.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Kraton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kraton in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,553,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,696,000 after buying an additional 195,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,705,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,281,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,705,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,745,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,470,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

