Virtu Financial LLC Invests $235,000 in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

CALM stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CFO Max P. Bowman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.51 per share, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

