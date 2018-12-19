Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,041,000 after purchasing an additional 648,424 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,950,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281,521 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 197,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,120,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 197,311 shares during the last quarter.

SITE opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $680,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,505.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at $28,672,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,350 shares of company stock worth $3,650,093 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

