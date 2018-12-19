VOC Energy Trust (VOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.77

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $66.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.71% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Bainco International Investors owned approximately 0.19% of VOC Energy Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

